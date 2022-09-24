TCU vs. SMU: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 4

The TCU Horned Frogs and SMU Mustangs meet up in Week 4 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in University Park, Texas. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on ESPNU. This is rivalry that carries bragging rights in the Dallas Metroplex area.

TCU (2-0, 0-0 Big 12) remains undefeated after a 59-17 win over Tarleton State. SMU (2-1, 0-0 AAC) dropped its first game of the season, a 34-27 road loss to Maryland.

TCU is currently a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with a 71 point total. The Frogs are -135 on the moneyline, with SMU a +115 underdog.

TCU vs. SMU

Date: Saturday, September 24

Start time: Noon

TV channel: ESPNU

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.