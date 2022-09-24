UCLA vs. Colorado: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 4

The UCLA Bruins and Colorado Buffaloes meet up in Week 4 at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Pac-12 Network. Both teams will be playing in their Pac-12 opener.

UCLA (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) remained undefeated after a last-second field goal helped the Bruins earn a 32-31 win over South Alabama. Colorado (0-3, 0-0 Pac-12) continues to struggle and suffered a 49-7 loss against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

UCLA is a 23.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1650 on the moneyline. That makes Colorado a +950 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 56.5.

UCLA vs. Colorado

Date: Saturday, September 24

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: Pac-12 Network

Live stream: Pac-12 Live, Pac-12 Now app

You can watch the game on Pac-12 Network, or you can watch via the Pac-12 Now app or at Pac-12 Live with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the apps, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.