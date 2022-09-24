MTSU vs. #25 Miami: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 4

The MTSU Blue Raiders and #25 Miami Hurricanes meet up in Week 4 at Hard Rock Stadium in Opa Locka, Florida. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the ACC Network. The Hurricanes look to recover from first loss in their final non-conference game.

MTSU (2-1, 0-0. C-USA) defeated Tennessee State, 49-6, for the Blue Raiders’ second year in the row. Miami (2-1, 0-0 ACC) suffered its first loss to the season, a 17-9 decision on the road against the Texas A&M Aggies.

Miami is a 25.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -3500 on the moneyline. MTSU is a +1400 underdog on the moneyline. The point total is set at 53.

MTSU vs. #25 Miami

Date: Saturday, September 24

Start time: 3:30 p.m.

TV channel: ACCN

Live stream: ACC Network on Watch, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.