22 Texas vs. Texas Tech: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 4

The #22 Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Raiders meet up in Week 4 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Longhorns will look to extend their win streak over the Red Raiders to five.

Texas (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) will start its BIG XII conference slate after a 41-20 win over UTSA last Saturday. Texas Tech (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) couldn’t get much going on the road against N.C. State in a 27-14 loss last Saturday.

The Longhorns are a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -275 on the moneyline. That makes the Red Raiders a +230 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 61.

#21 Texas vs. Texas Tech

Date: Saturday, September 24

Start time: 3:30 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game on ABC Live, the ABC app or using the WatchESPN platform or ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.