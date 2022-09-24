Notre Dame vs. North Carolina: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 4

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and North Carolina Tar Heels meet up in Week 4 at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. Notre Dame will try to end North Carolina’s perfect start to the season.

Notre Dame (1-2) earned its first win of the season, 24-17, over California in a physical tussle. North Carolina (3-0, 0-0 ACC) was on a bye week after beating Georgia State, 35-28, on the road two Saturdays ago.

North Carolina is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -135 on the moneyline. That makes Notre Dame a +115 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 55.5.

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina

Date: Saturday, September 24

Start time: 3:30 p.m.

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ABC Live, ABC app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game on ABC Live, the ABC app or using the WatchESPN platform or ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.