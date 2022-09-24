20 Florida vs. #11 Tennessee: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 4

The #20 Florida Gators and #11 Tennessee Volunteers meet up in Week 4 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. The Gators have won 16 of the past 17 games against the Volunteers.

Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC) needed a couple of bad snaps and special teams to hold off South Florida, 31-28, last Saturday. Tennessee (3-0, 0-0 SEC) took advantage of a soft touch and completely rolled Akron, 63-6, last Saturday.

Tennessee is a 11-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -360 on the moneyline. That makes Florida a +295 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 63.

#20 Florida vs. #11 Tennessee

Date: Saturday, September 24

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

You can stream this matchup on via CBS you have a cable log-in or on the Paramount+ app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.