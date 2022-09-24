 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Who won NASCAR’s EchoPark Automotive 500 race last year?

Before the green flag drops at the 2022 EchoPark Automotive 500 this Sunday, we look back at least year’s winner.

By TeddyRicketson
Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, and Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Worldwide Express Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 17, 2022 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is in Fort Worth, Texas this weekend for its race. The Texas Motor Speedway will host the 2022 EchoPark Automotive 500 on Saturday, September 24. This will be the 18th running of this race. This event also marks the beginning of the round of 12 of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Playoffs.

Kyle Larson won the 2021 iteration of this race in 3:42:54. The 2020 marathon of a race was won by Kyle Busch after it was delayed multiple days due to rain and persistent moisture. Before that, Kevin Harvick had won this race three years in a row. The race should last around three hours and 45 minutes on Sunday.

Denny Hamlin has the best odds to win this race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +550. He is followed by Larson, who has +600 odds to win the race in back-to-back years. Christopher Bell (+700), Chase Elliott (+800) and Busch (+900) round out the top five drivers with the best odds to win the race.

More From DraftKings Nation