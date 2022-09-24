 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for EchoPark Automotive 500

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
Bubba Wallace, driver of the #45 MoneyLion Toyota, drives during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 16, 2022 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Cup Series is in Texas for its race this weekend. The Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas will host the 2022 EchoPark Automotive 500 on Sunday, September 25. The day prior, qualifying will be held at 1:20 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 24 and will air on USA.

Qualifying for this race will utilize the one-lap qualifying format. Drivers will be broken up into two groups. Each group will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier with each driver completing one lap. The five fastest drivers in each group will advance to the second round. The 10 drivers that advance to the second round will run a new single-car, one-lap qualifier to determine the first five rows of the race field. The fastest driver will earn the coveted pole position for Sunday’s race.

Denny Hamlin has the best odds to win the pole position at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +600. Kyle Larson (+650), Kyle Busch (+750), Christopher Bell (+800) and Chase Elliott (+800) round out the drivers with the best odds to start the race on the pole.

2022 EchoPark Automotive 500 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Garrett Smithley 15
15 Noah Gragson 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Ty Gibbs 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Bubba Wallace 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Landon Cassill 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Nation