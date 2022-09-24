NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for EchoPark Automotive 500

NASCAR’s Cup Series is in Texas for its race this weekend. The Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas will host the 2022 EchoPark Automotive 500 on Sunday, September 25. The day prior, qualifying will be held at 1:20 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 24 and will air on USA.

Qualifying for this race will utilize the one-lap qualifying format. Drivers will be broken up into two groups. Each group will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier with each driver completing one lap. The five fastest drivers in each group will advance to the second round. The 10 drivers that advance to the second round will run a new single-car, one-lap qualifier to determine the first five rows of the race field. The fastest driver will earn the coveted pole position for Sunday’s race.

Denny Hamlin has the best odds to win the pole position at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +600. Kyle Larson (+650), Kyle Busch (+750), Christopher Bell (+800) and Chase Elliott (+800) round out the drivers with the best odds to start the race on the pole.