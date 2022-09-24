NASCAR qualifying for EchoPark Automotive 500 via live stream

NASCAR’s Cup Series will be in Texas this week. While battling record-level heat for this time of year, they will run the 2022 Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500 on Sunday, September 25. The day before, qualifying will take place to determine the starting lineup for Sunday. This is the 18th time this race has been held and is the first race in the Group of 12 Playoff stage.

Qualifying for this race will utilize the one-lap qualifying format. There will be a 15-minute warm-up/practice session where the drivers will be separated into two groups. The drivers in Group A will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier, with each driver completing one lap. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round. The drivers in Group B will repeat this process with their top five drivers also advancing to the final round. The 10 remaining drivers will run a new single-car, one-lap qualifier to determine the first five rows of the race field. The fastest driver will earn the coveted pole position for Sunday’s race.

Denny Hamlin has the best odds to win the pole position at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +600. Kyle Larson (+650), Kyle Busch (+750), Christopher Bell (+800) and Chase Elliott (+800) round out the drivers with the best odds to start the race on the pole.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Sunday, you can live stream it at USANetwork.com. It will require a cable login with access to USA. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the EchoPark Automotive 500

Date: Saturday, September 24

Time: 1:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: USA Network

