NASCAR qualifying for EchoPark Automotive 500 via live stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s qualifying on Friday at Texas Motor Speedway via live stream.

By TeddyRicketson
Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Light Ford, and Daniel Suarez, driver of the #99 Tootsies Orchid Lounge Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 17, 2022 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Cup Series will be in Texas this week. While battling record-level heat for this time of year, they will run the 2022 Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500 on Sunday, September 25. The day before, qualifying will take place to determine the starting lineup for Sunday. This is the 18th time this race has been held and is the first race in the Group of 12 Playoff stage.

Qualifying for this race will utilize the one-lap qualifying format. There will be a 15-minute warm-up/practice session where the drivers will be separated into two groups. The drivers in Group A will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier, with each driver completing one lap. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round. The drivers in Group B will repeat this process with their top five drivers also advancing to the final round. The 10 remaining drivers will run a new single-car, one-lap qualifier to determine the first five rows of the race field. The fastest driver will earn the coveted pole position for Sunday’s race.

Denny Hamlin has the best odds to win the pole position at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +600. Kyle Larson (+650), Kyle Busch (+750), Christopher Bell (+800) and Chase Elliott (+800) round out the drivers with the best odds to start the race on the pole.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Sunday, you can live stream it at USANetwork.com. It will require a cable login with access to USA. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the EchoPark Automotive 500

Date: Saturday, September 24
Time: 1:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA
Live stream: USA Network

Entry list

2022 EchoPark Automotive 500 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Garrett Smithley 15
15 Noah Gragson 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Ty Gibbs 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Bubba Wallace 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Landon Cassill 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

