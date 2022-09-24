 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for EchoPark Automotive 500 race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&amp;M’s Toyota, and Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 Hooters Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 17, 2022 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR will be in Fort Worth, Texas for this weekend’s events. While dealing with near-record hot temperatures, the Cup Series will run the 2022 EchoPark Automotive 500 on Sunday, September 25. Practice and qualifying will take place the day before on Saturday. Practice will be held at 12:35 p.m. ET, with qualifying following at 1:20 p.m. ET. Both events will air on USA.

Qualifying for this race will utilize the one-lap qualifying format. There will be a 15-minute warm-up/practice session where the drivers will be separated into two groups. Each driver Group A will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier with the five fastest drivers advancing to the final round. The Group B drivers will follow the same process with its five fastest drivers advancing to the final round. The ten drivers that advance will run a new single-car, one-lap qualifier to determine the first five rows of the race field. The fastest driver will earn the coveted pole position for Sunday’s race.

Denny Hamlin has the best odds to win the pole position at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +600. Kyle Larson (+650), Kyle Busch (+750), Christopher Bell (+800) and Chase Elliott (+800) round out the drivers with the best odds to start the race on the pole.

Hamlin has the best odds to win the race installed at +550. Larson (+600), Bell (+700), Elliott (+800) and Busch (+900) follow with the best odds to take the checkered flag and pick up an important win.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s 2022 Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2022 EchoPark Automotive 500 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Garrett Smithley 15
15 Noah Gragson 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Ty Gibbs 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Bubba Wallace 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Landon Cassill 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Nation