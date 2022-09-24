NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for EchoPark Automotive 500 race

NASCAR will be in Fort Worth, Texas for this weekend’s events. While dealing with near-record hot temperatures, the Cup Series will run the 2022 EchoPark Automotive 500 on Sunday, September 25. Practice and qualifying will take place the day before on Saturday. Practice will be held at 12:35 p.m. ET, with qualifying following at 1:20 p.m. ET. Both events will air on USA.

Qualifying for this race will utilize the one-lap qualifying format. There will be a 15-minute warm-up/practice session where the drivers will be separated into two groups. Each driver Group A will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier with the five fastest drivers advancing to the final round. The Group B drivers will follow the same process with its five fastest drivers advancing to the final round. The ten drivers that advance will run a new single-car, one-lap qualifier to determine the first five rows of the race field. The fastest driver will earn the coveted pole position for Sunday’s race.

Denny Hamlin has the best odds to win the pole position at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +600. Kyle Larson (+650), Kyle Busch (+750), Christopher Bell (+800) and Chase Elliott (+800) round out the drivers with the best odds to start the race on the pole.

Hamlin has the best odds to win the race installed at +550. Larson (+600), Bell (+700), Elliott (+800) and Busch (+900) follow with the best odds to take the checkered flag and pick up an important win.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s 2022 Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.