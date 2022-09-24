Complete TV schedule for Week 4 of 2022 college football season

The Top 10 teams have remained largely unchallenged through Week 3, and Appalachian State continues to delightfully shock the nation yet remains firmly outside of the Top 25 (come on, voters!).
In Week 4, Texas A&M faces its second ranked opponent in a row. After knocking off Miami on Saturday, they’ll face a fun challenge (fun for us, if not for them) in the Arkansas Razorbacks.
A second ranked matchup comes this week in the form of Florida-Tennessee. Both teams have already passed major tests this year, and as they each hope to prove that they’re returning to the top ranks of the sport, tuning into this SEC afternoon game will be worth your time.
Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for Week 4 of the 2022 college football season.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Maryland at No. 4 Michigan — 12:00 p.m. — FOX
Kent State at No. 1 Georgia — 12:00 p.m. — SECN+/ESPN+
Rhode Island at No. 24 Pitt — 12:00 p.m. — ACCN
USF at Louisville— 12:00 p.m. — RSN/ESPN3
Duke at Kansas — 12:00 p.m. — FS1
Central Michigan at No. 22 Penn State — 12:00 p.m. — BTN
Buffalo at Eastern Michigan — 12:00 p.m. — CBSSN
No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest — 12:00 p.m. — ABC
No. 17 Baylor at Iowa State — 12:00 p.m. — ESPN2
Missouri at Auburn — 12:00 p.m. — ESPN
TCU at SMU — 12:00 p.m. — ESPNU
Bowling Green at Mississippi State — 12:00 p.m. — SECN
Fordham at Ohio — 2:00 p.m. — ESPN+
UMass at Temple — 2:00 p.m. — ESPN+
UCLA at Colorado — 2:00 p.m. — P12N
Minnesota at Michigan State — 3:30 p.m. — BTN
Toledo at San Diego State — 3:30 p.m. — FS1
Middle Tennessee at No. 25 Miami (FL) — 3:30 p.m. — ACCN
FIU at WKU — 3:30 p.m. — CBSSN
Texas Southern at UTSA — 3:30 p.m. — Stadium
North Texas at Memphis — 3:30 p.m. — ESPN+
James Madison at Appalachian State — 3:30 p.m. — ESPN+
No. 22 Texas at Texas Tech — 3:30 p.m. — ESPN
Notre Dame at North Carolina — 3:30 p.m. — ABC
No. 20 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee — 3:30 p.m. — CBS
Indiana at Cincinnati — 3:30 p.m. — ESPN2
Georgia Tech at UCF — 4:00 p.m. — ESPNU
No. 15 Oregon at Washington State — 4:00 p.m. — FOX
Sacramento State at Colorado State — 4:00 p.m. — MWN
Tulsa at No. 16 Ole Miss — 4:00 p.m. — SECN
Arizona at California — 5:30 p.m. — P12N
Akron at Liberty — 6:00 p.m. — ESPN+
Ball State at Georgia Southern — 6:00 p.m. — ESPN+
Arkansas State at Old Dominion — 6:00 p.m. — ESPN+
Rice at Houston — 6:00 p.m. — ESPN+
Navy at East Carolina — 6:00 p.m. — ESPN+
UNLV at Utah State — 7:00 p.m. — CBSSN
Southern Miss at Tulane — 7:00 p.m. — ESPN+
NIU at No. 8 Kentucky — 7:00 p.m. — ESPN2
Houston Baptist at Texas State — 7:00 p.m. — ESPN3
Marshall at Troy — 7:00 p.m. — NFLN
No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Texas A&M (in Arlington, TX) — 7:00 p.m. — ESPN
Iowa at Rutgers — 7:00 p.m. — FS1
Louisiana Tech at South Alabama — 7:00 p.m. — ESPN+
New Mexico at LSU — 7:30 p.m. — SECN+/ESPN+
Vanderbilt at No. 2 Alabama — 7:30 p.m. — SECN
Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State — 7:30 p.m. — ABC
Florida Atlantic at Purdue — 7:30 p.m. — BTN
Charlotte at South Carolina — 7:30 p.m. — ESPNU
Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern — 7:30 p.m. — BTN
UConn at No. 12 NC State — 7:30 p.m. — RSN/ESPN3
Hawaii at New Mexico State — 8:00 p.m. — FloSports
Kansas State at No. 6 Oklahoma — 8:00 p.m. — FOX
Boston College at Florida State — 8:00 p.m. — ACCN
Louisiana at ULM — 8:00 p.m. — ESPN+
No. 7 USC at Oregon State — 9:30 p.m. — P12N
Wyoming at No. 19 BYU — 10:15 p.m. — ESPN2
Stanford at No. 18 Washington — 10:30 p.m. — FS1
Western Michigan at San Jose State — 10:30 p.m. — CBSSN
No. 13 Utah at Arizona State — 10:30 p.m. — ESPN