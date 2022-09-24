Complete TV schedule for Week 4 of 2022 college football season

The Top 10 teams have remained largely unchallenged through Week 3, and Appalachian State continues to delightfully shock the nation yet remains firmly outside of the Top 25 (come on, voters!).

In Week 4, Texas A&M faces its second ranked opponent in a row. After knocking off Miami on Saturday, they’ll face a fun challenge (fun for us, if not for them) in the Arkansas Razorbacks.

A second ranked matchup comes this week in the form of Florida-Tennessee. Both teams have already passed major tests this year, and as they each hope to prove that they’re returning to the top ranks of the sport, tuning into this SEC afternoon game will be worth your time.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for Week 4 of the 2022 college football season.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Maryland at No. 4 Michigan — 12:00 p.m. — FOX

Kent State at No. 1 Georgia — 12:00 p.m. — SECN+/ESPN+

Rhode Island at No. 24 Pitt — 12:00 p.m. — ACCN

USF at Louisville— 12:00 p.m. — RSN/ESPN3

Duke at Kansas — 12:00 p.m. — FS1

Central Michigan at No. 22 Penn State — 12:00 p.m. — BTN

Buffalo at Eastern Michigan — 12:00 p.m. — CBSSN

No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest — 12:00 p.m. — ABC

No. 17 Baylor at Iowa State — 12:00 p.m. — ESPN2

Missouri at Auburn — 12:00 p.m. — ESPN

TCU at SMU — 12:00 p.m. — ESPNU

Bowling Green at Mississippi State — 12:00 p.m. — SECN

Fordham at Ohio — 2:00 p.m. — ESPN+

UMass at Temple — 2:00 p.m. — ESPN+

UCLA at Colorado — 2:00 p.m. — P12N

Minnesota at Michigan State — 3:30 p.m. — BTN

Toledo at San Diego State — 3:30 p.m. — FS1

Middle Tennessee at No. 25 Miami (FL) — 3:30 p.m. — ACCN

FIU at WKU — 3:30 p.m. — CBSSN

Texas Southern at UTSA — 3:30 p.m. — Stadium

North Texas at Memphis — 3:30 p.m. — ESPN+

James Madison at Appalachian State — 3:30 p.m. — ESPN+

No. 22 Texas at Texas Tech — 3:30 p.m. — ESPN

Notre Dame at North Carolina — 3:30 p.m. — ABC

No. 20 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee — 3:30 p.m. — CBS

Indiana at Cincinnati — 3:30 p.m. — ESPN2

Georgia Tech at UCF — 4:00 p.m. — ESPNU

No. 15 Oregon at Washington State — 4:00 p.m. — FOX

Sacramento State at Colorado State — 4:00 p.m. — MWN

Tulsa at No. 16 Ole Miss — 4:00 p.m. — SECN

Arizona at California — 5:30 p.m. — P12N

Akron at Liberty — 6:00 p.m. — ESPN+

Ball State at Georgia Southern — 6:00 p.m. — ESPN+

Arkansas State at Old Dominion — 6:00 p.m. — ESPN+

Rice at Houston — 6:00 p.m. — ESPN+

Navy at East Carolina — 6:00 p.m. — ESPN+

UNLV at Utah State — 7:00 p.m. — CBSSN

Southern Miss at Tulane — 7:00 p.m. — ESPN+

NIU at No. 8 Kentucky — 7:00 p.m. — ESPN2

Houston Baptist at Texas State — 7:00 p.m. — ESPN3

Marshall at Troy — 7:00 p.m. — NFLN

No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Texas A&M (in Arlington, TX) — 7:00 p.m. — ESPN

Iowa at Rutgers — 7:00 p.m. — FS1

Louisiana Tech at South Alabama — 7:00 p.m. — ESPN+

New Mexico at LSU — 7:30 p.m. — SECN+/ESPN+

Vanderbilt at No. 2 Alabama — 7:30 p.m. — SECN

Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State — 7:30 p.m. — ABC

Florida Atlantic at Purdue — 7:30 p.m. — BTN

Charlotte at South Carolina — 7:30 p.m. — ESPNU

Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern — 7:30 p.m. — BTN

UConn at No. 12 NC State — 7:30 p.m. — RSN/ESPN3

Hawaii at New Mexico State — 8:00 p.m. — FloSports

Kansas State at No. 6 Oklahoma — 8:00 p.m. — FOX

Boston College at Florida State — 8:00 p.m. — ACCN

Louisiana at ULM — 8:00 p.m. — ESPN+

No. 7 USC at Oregon State — 9:30 p.m. — P12N

Wyoming at No. 19 BYU — 10:15 p.m. — ESPN2

Stanford at No. 18 Washington — 10:30 p.m. — FS1

Western Michigan at San Jose State — 10:30 p.m. — CBSSN

No. 13 Utah at Arizona State — 10:30 p.m. — ESPN