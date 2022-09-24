 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 Xfinity series race at Texas Motor Speedway

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 qualifying on Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway via live stream.

By TeddyRicketson
Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, leads the field during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 16, 2022 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Qualifying for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race takes place on Saturday, September 24 at 11:05 a.m. ET. Drivers will gear up for Saturday’s 2022 Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 from the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. Saturday’s qualifying format will feature all cars going around the track for one lap following a 20-minute warmup/practice session.

Justin Allgaier has the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +300. He is followed by Ty Gibbs (+400), Noah Gragson (+400), John Hunter Nemechek (+700) and Josh Berry (+800).

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at USA Network. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300

Date: Saturday, September 24
Time: 11:05 a.m. ET
TV channel: USA
Live stream: USA Network, Peacock

2022 Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 entry list

Pos. Driver Car # Time
Pos. Driver Car # Time
1 Sam Mayer 1 TBD
2 Parker Retzlaff 2 TBD
3 Sheldon Creed 2 TBD
4 Bayley Currey 4 TBD
5 Matt Mills 5 TBD
6 Brennan Poole 6 TBD
7 Joe Graf, Jr. 7 TBD
8 Justin Allgaier 7 TBD
9 David Starr 8 TBD
10 Josh Berry 8 TBD
11 Noah Gragson 9 TBD
12 Landon Cassill 10 TBD
13 Daniel Hemric 11 TBD
14 Akinori Ogata 13 TBD
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16 TBD
16 John Hunter Nemechek 18 TBD
17 Brandon Jones 19 TBD
18 Austin Hill 21 TBD
19 Anthony Alfredo 23 TBD
20 Jeffrey Earnhardt 26 TBD
21 Jeb Burton 27 TBD
22 Myatt Snider 31 TBD
23 Kyle Weatherman 34 TBD
24 Joey Gase 35 TBD
25 Josh Williams 36 TBD
26 C.J. McLaughlin 38 TBD
27 Ryan Sieg 39 TBD
28 Tommy Joe Martins 44 TBD
29 Stefan Parsons 45 TBD
30 Brennan Poole 47 TBD
31 Nick Sanchez 48 TBD
32 Jeremy Clements 51 TBD
33 Ty Gibbs 54 TBD
34 J.J. Yeley 66 TBD
35 Brandon Brown 68 TBD
36 Garrett Smithley 78 TBD
37 Mason Massey 91 TBD
38 Alex Labbe 92 TBD
39 Riley Herbst 98 TBD

More From DraftKings Nation