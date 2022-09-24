How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 Xfinity series race at Texas Motor Speedway

Qualifying for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race takes place on Saturday, September 24 at 11:05 a.m. ET. Drivers will gear up for Saturday’s 2022 Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 from the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. Saturday’s qualifying format will feature all cars going around the track for one lap following a 20-minute warmup/practice session.

Justin Allgaier has the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +300. He is followed by Ty Gibbs (+400), Noah Gragson (+400), John Hunter Nemechek (+700) and Josh Berry (+800).

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at USA Network. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300

Date: Saturday, September 24

Time: 11:05 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: USA Network, Peacock