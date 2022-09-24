 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 Xfinity series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at the Texas Motor Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, CJ McLaughlin, driver of the #38 SciAps Ford, Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 BRANDT Chevrolet, Joe Graf Jr, driver of the #07 Bucked Up LFG BURN Ford, Noah Gragson, driver of the #9 Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/BRCC Chevrolet, and Sam Mayer, driver of the #1 Huck’s Market Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 16, 2022 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR is in Fort Worth, Texas for this weekend’s events. While they battle near record high temperatures, the Xfinity Series will run the 2022 Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 on Saturday, September 24. While the race won’t be until 3:30 p.m. ET on USA, qualifying will be held at 11:05 a.m. ET also on USA.

There will be a 20-minute practice session that features all cars. Each car will then run a single-car, one-lap qualifier. The race grid will be formed as drivers try to set their fastest lap. The driver with the quickest lap around the track will earn the pole position for Saturday afternoon’s race.

Justin Allgaier has the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +300. He is followed by Ty Gibbs (+400), Noah Gragson (+400), John Hunter Nemechek (+700) and Josh Berry (+800).

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s 2022 Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2022 Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 entry list

Pos. Driver Car # Time
1 Sam Mayer 1 TBD
2 Parker Retzlaff 2 TBD
3 Sheldon Creed 2 TBD
4 Bayley Currey 4 TBD
5 Matt Mills 5 TBD
6 Brennan Poole 6 TBD
7 Joe Graf, Jr. 7 TBD
8 Justin Allgaier 7 TBD
9 David Starr 8 TBD
10 Josh Berry 8 TBD
11 Noah Gragson 9 TBD
12 Landon Cassill 10 TBD
13 Daniel Hemric 11 TBD
14 Akinori Ogata 13 TBD
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16 TBD
16 John Hunter Nemechek 18 TBD
17 Brandon Jones 19 TBD
18 Austin Hill 21 TBD
19 Anthony Alfredo 23 TBD
20 Jeffrey Earnhardt 26 TBD
21 Jeb Burton 27 TBD
22 Myatt Snider 31 TBD
23 Kyle Weatherman 34 TBD
24 Joey Gase 35 TBD
25 Josh Williams 36 TBD
26 C.J. McLaughlin 38 TBD
27 Ryan Sieg 39 TBD
28 Tommy Joe Martins 44 TBD
29 Stefan Parsons 45 TBD
30 Brennan Poole 47 TBD
31 Nick Sanchez 48 TBD
32 Jeremy Clements 51 TBD
33 Ty Gibbs 54 TBD
34 J.J. Yeley 66 TBD
35 Brandon Brown 68 TBD
36 Garrett Smithley 78 TBD
37 Mason Massey 91 TBD
38 Alex Labbe 92 TBD
39 Riley Herbst 98 TBD

