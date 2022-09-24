NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 Xfinity series race

NASCAR is in Fort Worth, Texas for this weekend’s events. While they battle near record high temperatures, the Xfinity Series will run the 2022 Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 on Saturday, September 24. While the race won’t be until 3:30 p.m. ET on USA, qualifying will be held at 11:05 a.m. ET also on USA.

There will be a 20-minute practice session that features all cars. Each car will then run a single-car, one-lap qualifier. The race grid will be formed as drivers try to set their fastest lap. The driver with the quickest lap around the track will earn the pole position for Saturday afternoon’s race.

Justin Allgaier has the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +300. He is followed by Ty Gibbs (+400), Noah Gragson (+400), John Hunter Nemechek (+700) and Josh Berry (+800).

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s 2022 Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.