How to watch Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Fort Worth, Texas this weekend for the 2022 Andy’s Frozen Custard 300. The Texas Motor Speedway will host the event on Saturday, September 24. The race begins at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA with the live stream available at USA Network. This will be the first race in the Round of 12 for the 2022 Xfinity Playoffs.

The race will be 200 miles around the 1.5-mile circuit. John Hunter Nemechek won the 2021 race in 2:35:48. Harrison Burton won in 2020 with a time of 2:35:21, while Christopher Bell took the checkered flag in 2019 in 2:34:27.

Justin Allgaier has the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +300. He is followed by Ty Gibbs (+400), Noah Gragson (+400), John Hunter Nemechek (+700) and Josh Berry (+800).

How to watch Andy’s Frozen Custard 300

Date: Saturday, September 24

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: USA Network, Peacock

Live streaming the 2022 Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 on USA Network will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.