What time is Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, September 24 with the 2022 Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at the Texas Motor Speedway. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA. You can watch a live stream on USA Live. This is the first race in the Group of 12 stage of the 2022 Xfinity Playoffs.

The race is 200 laps and usually lasts just at two and a half hours. John Hunter Nemechek is the reigning winner taking the 2021 race in 2:35:48. Harrison Burton won in 2020 with a time of 2:35:21, while Christopher Bell took the checkered flag in 2019 in 2:34:27.

Justin Allgaier has the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +300. He is followed by Ty Gibbs (+400), Noah Gragson (+400), John Hunter Nemechek (+700) and Josh Berry (+800).