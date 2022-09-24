Full undercard for Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker heavyweight fight

Two elite fighters in the heavyweight division will clash this Saturday, September 24th as Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker meet in the ring for the WBC, Silver, WBO International, and WBO Inter-Continental heavyweight titles. Joyce is a -215 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Parker is a +175 underdog. The full card will air on ESPN+ starting at 2 p.m. ET.

The main event ring walks are scheduled for 5:15 p.m., with an array of other title fights on the undercard. The co-main event includes women’s featherweight champ Amanda Serrano who makes her first appearance since her blockbuster fight with Katie Taylor earlier this year. Serrano is a -2100 favorite as she attempts to unify the IBF, WBC and WBO women’s featherweight titles against Sarah Mahfoud, who checks in at +1000 underdog.

An additional women’s title fight is also on the card, as Raven Chapman faces off against Jorgelina Guanini for the vacant WBC International featherweight title. Chapman enters as a -255 favorite, while Guanini is a +205 underdog.

Other title fights include super featherweight champion Michael Magensi defending his IBO title against Anthony Cacace, while Britain welterweight champion Ekow Essuman defends his titles versus Samuel Antwi. Lastly, undefeated middleweight champ Nathan Heaney defends his title versus Jack Flately.

Full Card for Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker