What time will Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker fight start on Saturday, September 24

Undefeated heavyweight Joe Joyce (14-0, 13 KOs) will face off with veteran Joseph Parker (30-2, 21 KOs) in a WBO title eliminator on Saturday, September 24 at AO Arena in Manchester, England. The fight card is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET and the main event should go off around 5 p.m. ET. ESPN+ will be handling the broadcast.

Joyce, a former silver medalist in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic games, is a late bloomer in the boxing world. At 37-years-old he is an older prospect with a ton of amateur experience. He is been brought up quickly and already shown he can go 12 rounds when he beat Bryant Jennings on July 13, 2019 in his biggest win as a professional. His other wins have been by knockout.

Parker, a hard puncher from New Zealand, has fought many of the top heavyweight contenders with wins over Derek Chisora (2) and former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz. The losses were to former undisputed heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and top contender Dillian Whyte. He is looking for his second reign as WBO heavyweight champion.

Joyce is a slight -205 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Parker is the underdog at +165.

Full Card