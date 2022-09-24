Amanda Serrano vs. Sarah Mahfoud: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

Heavyweights Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker will battle for the WBO interim heavyweight title on Saturday, September 24 at AO Arena on Manchester, England. The co-main event on the card will feature the return of top women’s featherweight Amanda Serrano, who will defend her unified championship (WBO, IBF, WBC) against Sarah Mahfoud.

How to watch Amanda Serrano vs. Sarah Mahfoud

Serrano (42-2-1) and Mahfoud (11-0) should get to the ring around 4 p.m. ET. The fight is going to be broadcast on ESPN+ — meaning you’ll need a subscription in order to watch the event. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $9.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

Fighter history

Serrano (42-2-1) is among the greatest women boxers of the era. She has been champion in three divisions and is coming off of a historic event against Katie Taylor, which the women sold out Madison Square Garden.

Mahfoud (11-0) is the second-ranked featherweight in the world. The Danish-born fighter earned this title shot when she defeated Karen Carabajal for the IBF interim featherweight title.

Serrano is a massive -2100 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Mahfoud is an underdog at +1000.

