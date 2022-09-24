How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for Matchday 11

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s documentary series “Welcome to Wrexham”, will continue National League play on Matchday 11 against Torquay United. Wrexham has been the longest-tenured club in the National League, maintaining a position there since 2008-09. The National League is the fifth division of English soccer, and is the highest semi-professional league in the country.

If you’re attempting to watch this club in action from the US, you can catch Wrexham’s match against Torquay United on the team’s website. There will be a live stream along with match stats.

Wrexham were on a five-game winning streak prior to a 0-0 draw against Southend United. Wrexham are second in the standings and are in a good spot when it comes to their promotion hopes. Torquay United sit in 20th entering this contest, and have lost five of their last seven matches. They enter this contest against Wrexham after a 1-1 draw with Wealdstone.