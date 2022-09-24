Amanda Serrano vs. Sarah Mahfoud: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

Women’s boxing gets an afternoon spotlight on Saturday when Amanda Serrano puts her featherweight titles on the line against Sarah Mahfoud. The fight will air on ESPN+ as part of a card headlined by a heavyweight title bout between Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker. The main card gets started at 2 p.m. ET and we can expect Serrano and Mahfoud to hit the ring sometime in the 4 p.m. hour.

Serrano (42-2-1, 30 KOs) is returning to the ring after an April loss to Katie Taylor for the undisputed lightweight championship. The fight went to the cards and Taylor won a split decision (97-93, 96-93, 94-96). Serrano returns to featherweight to defend her WBC and WBO titles.

Mahfoud (11-0, 3 KOs) is putting her IBF title and unbeaten record on the line. She last fought in April, retaining her belt with a unanimous decision win over Nina Meinke.

Serrano comes into the bout as a heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. She is a -2100 favorite while Mahfoud is a +1000 underdog. The favored fight outcome is a Serrano stoppage at -155, followed by a Serrano decision at +130. A Mahfoud decision is +1600 and a Mahfoud stoppage is +1800.

We’ll be here to provide live round-by-round updates with scores until we have a winner.

