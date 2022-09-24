Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

The heavyweight division has a title on the line Saturday afternoon in Manchester, England. ESPN+ will air a card headlined by Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker competing for the WBO’s interim heavyweight title. The main card starts at 2 p.m. ET and Joyce-Parker is expected to get going in the 5 p.m. hour.

Both fighters come into this bout holding secondary titles. Joyce (14-0, 13 KOs) holds the WBC Silver and WBO International titles while Parker (30-2, 19 KOs) has held the WBO’s Inter-Continental title. Joyce most recently defeated Christian Hammer via fourth-round TKO in July to retain his two belts. Parker is coming off two straight wins over Derek Chisora last year, winning a split decision in May of 2021 and a unanimous decision in the December rematch. This is Parker’s second bid for a major title. He beat Andy Ruiz in 2016 to win the WBO title and twice retained it before losing it via unanimous decision to Anthony Joshua in 2018.

Joyce comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -205 favorite while Parker is a +165 underdog. The favored fight outcome is a Joyce decision at +150, followed by a Joyce stoppage at +200. A Parker decision is +320 and a Parker stoppage is +550.

We’ll be here to provide live round-by-round updates with scores until we have a winner and new WBO interim heavyweight champion.

Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker round-by-round results

