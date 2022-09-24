Full undercard for Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura exhibition fight

Former multi-division boxing champion Floyd “Money” Mayweather will return to the ring this weekend in an exhibition match against MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura on Sunday, September 25. The fight will take place at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

The exhibition precedes the RIZIN 38 event. The exhibition card is expected to start at 11 p.m. ET and Mayweather and Asakura will hit the ring sometime before 2 a.m. ET. FITE.TV will have the PPV available for $29.99.

Mayweather (50-0) is one of the greatest boxers of his era and a five-division world champion. His major wins include current and future Hall of Famers like Oscar de la Hoya, Canelo Alvarez, Manny Pacquiao, Shane Mosley and Miguel Cotto.

Asakura (16-3 in MMA) is a fighter with a strong social media following in Japan. He competers at the featherweight division (145 pounds) in Rizin.

There are no odds on the fight at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Full Card for Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura