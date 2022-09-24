What time will Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura fight start on Sunday, September 25

Former multi-division boxing champion Floyd “Money” Mayweather will return to the ring this weekend in an exhibition match against MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura on Sunday, September 25. The fight will take place at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan and is scheduled to start sometime between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. ET. FITE.TV will have the PPV available for $29.99.

Mayweather (50-0) is one of the greatest boxers of his era and a five-division world champion. His major wins include current and future Hall of Famers Oscar de la Hoya, Canelo Alvarez, Manny Pacquiao, Shane Mosley and Miguel Cotto. This is his fourth exhibition fight.

Asakura (16-3 in MMA) is a fighter in the Rizin’ promotion and a well-known social media personality around Japan. There are no odds for the fight at DraftKings Sportsbook.

This fight is part of the Rizin 38 event, but that is considered a separate card and is available for $14.99 on FITE.TV.

Full Card