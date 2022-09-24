Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura live stream: How to watch exhibition bout via live stream

Former multi-division boxing champion Floyd “Money” Mayweather will return to the ring this weekend in an exhibition match against MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura. The fight will take place at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The card, which is part of the RIZIN 38 event, is scheduled for a 11 p.m.. ET start with the exhibition match expected to begin sometime before 2 a.m. ET on Sunday.

FITE.TV will have the Mayweather-Asakura PPV available for $29.99 and the RIZIN 38 event for $14.99. They are being sold separately.

Mayweather (50-0) is one of the greatest boxers of his era and a five-division world champion. His major wins include current and future Hall of Famers Oscar de la Hoya, Canelo Alvarez, Manny Pacquiao, Shane Mosley and Miguel Cotto.

Asakura (16-3-1) is an MMA fighter competing in the featherweight division (145 pounds). He is also a very popular social media personality in Japan.

Once you purchase access to the Mayweather vs. Asakura pay-per-view event, you’ll be able to watch the fight either on the Fite TV website or using the Fite TV apps available for various platforms like iOS, Google Play and Roku. Ring walks for Mayweather vs. Asakura are expected at approximately 2 a.m. ET, depending on the length of the undercard.

Full Card for Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura