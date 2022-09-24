Florida vs. Tennessee: The best rivalry game in Week 4 of college football

No. 20 Florida travels to No. 11 Tennessee on Saturday for the 52nd meeting between the two schools. Both are trying to prove that they’re back in actual SEC contention — if not for the championship, at least for a winning conference record.

In a contentious annual matchup (that Peyton Manning somehow never managed to win), Florida has dominated recently, winning 16 of the last 17 games going back to 2005. The Gators also lead all-time, 30-21, and will be looking for their first SEC win of the 2022 season this weekend. The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 24.

Florida vs. Tennessee Odds for 2022 from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Tennessee -11

Total: Over/Under 63

Moneyline: Tennessee -360, Florida +295

Florida Gators 2-1 (0-1 SEC)

The Gators started strong with a huge win against Utah at home, but looked sloppy against Kentucky in Week 2. They’re still finding their way under new head coach Billy Napier, but they seem to be moving in the right direction. QB Anthony Richardson looks to recapture the magic he found against the Utes in Week 1.

Tennessee Volunteers 3-0 (0-0 SEC)

The Vols were hyped before the 2022 season started, and Tennessee might finally be back. A win against Pittsburgh cemented their national legitimacy. They’ve found the right guy in head coach Josh Heupel, whose player development has paid off big-time.

The pick

Florida +11

I like this Tennessee team, and I think they have an excellent chance of winning this game, but with the history of the rivalry, I don’t think that Florida allows them to run away with this. This is also UT’s first SEC opponent of the year, and even with UF’s struggles in the last few games, they’re going to bring it all to this rivalry matchup. Tennessee also went into overtime in their only other ranked matchup this year, and Florida went down to the line in their win over Utah. This should be a fun one to watch.