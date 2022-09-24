Maryland vs. No. 4 Michigan picks and best bets for Week 4 Big Ten matchup

We have a Big Ten East showdown at the Big House on Saturday as the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines host the Maryland Terrapins at noon ET. The game will take place at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI, and will air on Fox.

Maryland (3-0) won a fun home matchup against SMU last Saturday, emerging on top with a 34-27 victory. Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa hit Corey Dyches for the go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth quarter of the non-conference showdown. The defense then stepped up to force back-to-back turnover on downs to ice the game.

Michigan (3-0) did what was expected of it in last Saturday’s game against UConn, running roughshod over the Huskies for a 59-0 shutout win. Running back Blake Corum tied the school record for most rushing touchdowns in a game with five last week. Meanwhile, starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy was efficient, going 15-18 for 214 yards through the air.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Maryland: 39th overall, 25th offense, 56th defense

Michigan: 5th overall, 6th offense, 10th defense

Injury update

Maryland

No new injuries to report.

Michigan

QB Cade McNamara - Out (Lower body)

RB Donovan Edwards - Questionable (Leg)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Maryland: 1-2 ATS

Michigan: 0-2-1 ATS

Total

Maryland: Over 2-1

Michigan: Over 2-1

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Maryland: 41st overall, 15th offense, 72nddefense

Michigan: 65th overall, 12th offense, 117th defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Michigan -17

Total: 64.5

Moneyline: Michigan -850, Maryland +600

Opening line: Michigan -18.5

Opening total: 62

Weather

65 degrees, partly sunny, 9 MPH winds SSW

The Pick

Michigan -17

I was initially thinking about Maryland perhaps putting up enough offense to cover here and decided against it. Michigan has a distinct talent advantage across the board and can drop the hammer on those types of opponents when need be. Also, the Wolverines won this game 58-19 last season. Give me Maize and Blue to cover at home.

