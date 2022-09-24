No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 21 Wake Forest picks and best bets for Week 4 ACC matchup

We have ranked ACC showdown to start us off on Saturday as the No. 5 Clemson Tigers hit the road to battle the No. 21 Wake Forest Demon Deacons at noon ET. The game will take place at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, NC, and will air on ABC.

Clemson (3-0) was once again a little bit sleepy out the gate last Saturday, but eventually pulled away from Louisiana Tech for a 48-20 win. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei threw for two touchdowns while running back Will Shipley broke off 139 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Wake Forest (3-0) won a wild one last Saturday, edging Liberty for a 37-36 home victory. Tied 30-30 late in the contest, Justice Ellison put the Deacs back on top with a one-yard touchdown with 3:39 left in the ballgame. The Flames would zoom down the field to score a touchdown of their own, but failed on what would’ve been the go-ahead two-point conversion.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Clemson: 7th overall, 34th offense, 2nd defense

Wake Forest: 42nd overall, 9th offense, 81st defense

Injury update

Clemson

DE Xavier Thomas - Questionable (Foot)

DE Justin Foster - Questionable (Undisclosed)

DT Bryan Bresee - Questionable (Personal)

Wake Forest

LS Jacob Zuhr - Questionable (Undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Clemson: 1-2 ATS

Wake Forest: 2-1 ATS

Total

Clemson: Over 1-2

Wake Forest: Over 2-1

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Clemson: 30th overall, 21st offense, 59th defense

Wake Forest: 39th overall, 20th offense, 60th defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Clemson -7.5

Total: 55.5

Moneyline: Clemson -285, Wake Forest +240

Opening line: Clemson -7.5

Opening total: 57

Weather

75 degrees, partly sunny, 8 MPH winds SSW

The Pick

Clemson -7.5

This should be a matchup where Clemson locks in and handles its business on the road. Sam Hartman was a bit shaky last week against Liberty and will be under pressure for the entire game against Clemson’s ferocious front seven. There are still question of Uiagalelei’s effectiveness as the starter but the Tigers might have find that the their true power on offense is just feeding it to Shipley. Give me Clemson to cover in Winston-Salem here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.