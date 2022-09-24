No. 17 Baylor vs. Iowa State picks and best bets for Week 4 Big 12 matchup

The No. 17 Baylor Bears will officially begin its Big 12 title defense on Saturday when hitting the road to meet the Iowa State Cyclones at noon ET. The game will take place at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, IA, and will air on ESPN2.

Baylor (2-1) took care of business with ease in last week’s 42-7 victory over Texas State. Running back Richard Reese was the star of the show for the Bears, taking 19 carries for 156 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Iowa State (3-0) also demolished its final tuneup opponent before Big 12 play last week, taking down Ohio in a 43-10 victory. Quarterback Hunter Dekkers went 28-36 through the air for 268 yards and three touchdowns while the defense forced four turnovers in the victory.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Baylor: 25th overall, 53rd offense, 12th defense

Iowa State: 37th overall, 54th offense, 26th defense

Injury update

Baylor

TE Ben Sims - Questionable (Head)

WR Monaway Baldwin - Questionable (Head)

RB Taye McWilliams - Questionable (Undisclosed)

Iowa State

OL Jake Remsburg - Questionable (Knee)

RB Cartevious Norton - Questionable (Leg)

DB Beau Freyler - Questionable (Upper body)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Baylor: 2-1 ATS

Iowa State: 2-1 ATS

Total

Baylor: Over 1-2

Iowa State: Over 1-2

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Baylor: 122nd overall, 124th offense, 69th defense

Iowa State: 128th overall, 125th offense, 128th defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Iowa State -2.5

Total: 45

Moneyline: Iowa State -140, Baylor +120

Opening line: Baylor -1.5

Opening total: 45

Weather

76 degrees, sunny, 13 MPH winds NW

The Pick

Under 45

Both of these programs do have talent on offense but defense is their bread and butter here. I’m fully expecting a highly physical contest that may end with a final score of 24-20. Take the under.

