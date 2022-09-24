No. 22 Texas vs. Texas Tech picks and best bets for Week 4 Big 12 matchup

We have a Big 12 showdown in west Texas on Saturday as the No. 22 Texas Longhorns hit the road to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, TX, and will air on ESPN.

Texas (2-1) started slow against UTSA last Saturday and eventually pulled away from the Roadrunners in the second half for a 41-20 victory. Starting in place for the injured Quinn Ewers, Hudson Card went 15-23 through the air for 161 yards and a touchdown. The star of the show for the Longhorns was Bijan Robinson, who took 20 carries for 183 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Texas (2-1) went on the road last Saturday and suffered its first setback of the season, a 27-14 loss at NC State. The Red Raiders fell behind 20-0 in the first half and could not find a way to dig themselves out of the hole. Quarterback Donovan Smith went 21-36 for 214 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, one of them being a pick six.

SP+ Rankings

Texas: 14th overall, 8th offense, 35th defense

Texas Tech: 47th overall, 46th offense, 54th defense

Injury update

Texas

DB D’Shawn Jamison - Questionable (Leg)

Texas Tech

QB Tyler Shough - Out (Shoulder)

WR Jordan Brown - Questionable (Undiclosed)

WR Coy Eakin - Questionable (Ankle)

RB Cam’Ron Valdez - Questionable (Knee)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Texas: 3-0 ATS

Texas Tech: 1-2 ATS

Total

Texas: Over 1-2

Texas Tech: Over 2-1

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Texas: 61st overall, 80th offense, 40th defense

Texas Tech: 79th overall, 85th offense, 96th defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas -7

Total: 61

Moneyline: Texas -275, Texas Tech +230

Opening line: Texas -4

Opening total: 59.5

Weather

93 degrees, sunny, 10 MPH winds SSW

The Pick

Texas -7

Even without Ewers, I fully expect Texas to handle business on the road here. The Longhorns being 3-0 against the spread so far this season is a good sign and Robinson could rip apart the Red Raiders defense for another big day on the ground. Lay it with the Horns in Lubbock.

