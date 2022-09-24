No. 20 Florida vs. No. 11 Tennessee picks and best bets for Week 4 SEC matchup

This SEC East rivalry is getting the College Gameday treatment on Saturday as the No. 20 Florida Gators head north to meet the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN, and will air on CBS.

Florida (2-1) flirted with danger against USF last week, barely escaping a huge upset at home with a 31-28 victory. The Gators were on the ropes throughout the evening in the Swamp, but capitalized on a Bulls turnover deep into the fourth quarter when running back Trevor Etienne punched in the go-ahead touchdown. USF threatened to tie or win the game on the following drive before a pair of bad snaps allowed the Gators to survive.

Tennessee (3-0) did exactly what was expected of it in hammering Akron 63-6 last Saturday. Wide receiver Jaylin Hyatt was a game breaker for the Vols, catching five targets for 166 yards and two touchdowns in the tune up game victory.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Florida: 33rd overall, 22nd offense, 53rd defense

Tennessee: 8th overall, 3rd offense, 39th defense

Injury update

Florida

OL David Conner - Questionable (Thumb)

CB Jaydon Hill - Questionable (Knee)

TE Arlis Boardingham - Questionable (Upper body)

LB Ventrell Miller - Questionable (Lower body)

Tennessee

WR Cedric Tillman - Questionable (Lower body)

TE Miles Campbell - Questionable (Undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Florida: 1-2 ATS

Tennessee: 3-0 ATS

Total

Florida: Over 2-1

Tennessee: Over 2-1

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Florida: 100th overall, 106th offense, 61st defense

Tennessee: 19th overall, 14th offense, 66th defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Tennessee -11

Total: 63

Moneyline: Tennessee -360, Florida +295

Opening line: Tennessee -7.5

Opening total: 62.5

Weather

80 degrees, partly sunny, 8 MPH winds SW

The Pick

Tennessee -11

Many of Florida’s problems were exposed last week, including its inability to stop the run. On top of that, quarterback Anthony Richardson has had back-to-back below average performances and that should be a concern for the Gators moving forward. Meanwhile, Tennessee’s offense is cruising with quarterback Hendon Hooker operating the controls and should have the personnel to exploit UF’s problems even more. This game could get ugly so lay it with the Vols.

