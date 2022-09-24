No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Texas A&M picks and best bets for Week 4 SEC matchup

The annual Southwest Classic is on in Jerry World this Saturday as the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks will face the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies at 7 p.m. ET. The game will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, and will air on ESPN.

Arkansas (3-0) was on upset alert against former head coach Bobby Petrino and Missouri State last week, ultimately pulling away for a 38-27 victory. The Hogs had to scratch and claw their way back from a 17-0 deficit and finally pulled ahead in the fourth quarter when Bryce Stephens housed a punt return.

Texas A&M (2-1) got back into the win column last Saturday with a 17-9 home victory over visiting Miami. The Max Johnson led offense wasn’t very efficient but it once again didn’t really matter as the Aggie defense shut the Hurricanes out of the end zone.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Arkansas: 21st overall, 16th offense, 36th defense

Texas A&M: 11th overall, 55th offense, 3rd defense

Injury update

Arkansas

RB Dominique Johnson - Questionable (Knee)

QB Kade Renfro - Questionable (Knee)

WR Isaiah Sategna - Questionable (Undisclosed)

Texas A&M

LB Andre White Jr. - Out (Undisclosed)

DL Walter Nolen - Questionable (Leg)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Arkansas: 2-1 ATS

Texas A&M: 1-2 ATS

Total

Arkansas: Over 3-0

Texas A&M: Over 0-3

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Arkansas: 69th overall, 44th offense, 115th defense

Texas A&M: 98th overall, 81st offense, 92nd defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas A&M -2

Total: 50

Moneyline: Texas A&M -125, Arkansas +105

Opening line: Texas A&M -1.5

Opening total: 48

Weather

Climate controlled indoor stadium. Weather not a factor.

The Pick

Arkansas ML +105

The Texas A&M offense is what it is at this point and the team will rely on its defense to muck up games and grind opponents into dust. However, Arkansas has the personnel and coaching to match that and I trust that offensive weapons like quarterback K.J. Jefferson will break loose on just enough plays to put the Razorbacks in a position to win the game. Give me the Hogs on the moneyline.

