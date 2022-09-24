Wisconsin vs. No. 3 Ohio State picks and best bets for Week 4 Big Ten matchup

Your marquee Big Ten game of the week brings us to the ‘Horseshoe’ as the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes welcomes the Wisconsin Badgers to town at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH, and will air on ABC.

Wisconsin (2-1) got back into the win column last Saturday by steamrolling New Mexico State in a 66-7 blowout. Quarterback Graham Mertz threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns while running back Braelon Allen added three touchdowns of his own on the ground.

Ohio State (3-0) put up 28 points in the first quarter of last week’s game against Toledo, ultimately grounding the Rockets in a 77-21 victory. Heisman Trophy frontrunner C.J. Stroud went 22-27 through the air for 367 yards and five touchdowns on the night. He was aided by receivers Emeka Egbuka, Jayden Ballard, and Marvin Harrison Jr., all of whom clocked over 100 receiving yards for the game.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Wisconsin: 15th overall, 58th offense, 6th defense

Ohio State: 3rd overall, 1st offense, 16th defense

Injury update

Wisconsin

TE Cam Large - Questionable (Leg)

TE Jack Pugh - Questionable (Leg)

WR Stephan Bracey - Questionable (Leg)

CB Semar Melvin - Questionable (Leg)

Ohio State

RB Treveyon Henderson - Probable (Undisclosed)

TE Joe Royer - Questionable (Undisclosed)

LB Teradja Mitchell - Questionable (Undisclosed)

Safety Jantzen Dunn - Questionable (Undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Wisconsin: 2-1 ATS

Ohio State: 1-2 ATS

Total

Wisconsin: Over 1-2

Ohio State: Over 1-2

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Wisconsin: 77th overall, 62nd offense, 106th defense

Ohio State: 25th overall, 39th offense, 19th defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Ohio State -19.5

Total: 57

Moneyline: Ohio State -1150, Wisconsin +750

Opening line: Ohio State -17.5

Opening total: 56

Weather

58 degrees, partly cloudy, 6 MPH winds S

The Pick

Ohio State -19.5

Don’t overthink this. Ohio State has too much talent all over the field for Wisconsin to keep up with, and that’s that’s even with the Badgers boasting a top 10 defense in SP+. Graham Mertz will have struggles getting anything going for the UW offense and OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has probably been planning for Braelon Allen for weeks. Lay it with the Bucks at home, this could get ugly.

