No. 13 Utah vs. Arizona State picks and best bets for Week 4 Pac-12 matchup

We have a late-night Pac-12 showdown in the desert on Saturday as the No. 13 Utah Utes head south to face the Arizona State Sun Devils at 10:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, AZ, and will air on ESPN.

Utah (2-1) smothered San Diego State for 35-7 victory last Saturday and fortunately, no nuclear reactors were detonated as a result. Quarterback Cam Rising threw for four touchdowns in the win but the story was the Utes defense, who held the Aztecs to just 173 yards of total offense for the entire game.

Arizona State (1-2) is now officially in the post-Herm Edwards era, with the school firing the head coach after last week following a 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan. The situation with Edwards had gotten so bad that people within the ASU athletic department were reportedly linking intel to get the embattled head coach fired. As for the EMU game last week, the only bright spot was running back Xazavian Valladay, who took 16 carries for 127 yards and a touchdown.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Utah: 12th overall, 12th offense, 27th defense

Arizona State: 48th overall, 71st offense, 40th defense

Injury update

Utah

No new injuries to report.

Arizona State

RB Deonce Elliott - Questionable (Undisclosed)

DB Ro Torrence - Questionable (Undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Utah: 2-1 ATS

Arizona State: 1-2 ATS

Total

Utah: Over 2-1

Arizona State: Over 0-3

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Utah: 49th overall, 36th offense, 85th defense

Arizona State: 93rd overall, 119th offense, 100th defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Utah -16

Total: 54

Moneyline: Utah -675, Arizona State +500

Opening line: Utah -14

Opening total: 52

Weather

81 degrees, clear, 6 MPH winds NW

The Pick

Under 54

With Herm now gone, there’s a chance that this could be a “dead cat bounce” for the Sun Devils. I don’t think they’re talented enough to pull that off. Similar to the San Diego State game last week, this is another spot where Utah can establish a lead early and sit on the Sun Devils for the rest of the way. Take the under.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.