Indiana vs. Cincinnati: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 4

The Indiana Hoosiers and Cincinnati Bearcats meet up in Week 4 at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. The Bearcats kickstarted its run to the College Football Playoff by defeating the Hoosiers 38-24 on the road last season.

Indiana (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) is fresh off surviving a 33-30 overtime scare against Western Kentucky last Saturday. Meanwhile, Cincinnati (2-1, 0-0 AAC) kept hold of the Victory Bell last Saturday when defeating Miami-Ohio 38-17.

Cincinnati is a 16.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -750 on the moneyline. That makes Indiana a +550 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 57.

Indiana vs. Cincinnati

Date: Saturday, September 24

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren't around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream the action via WatchESPN or the ESPN app.