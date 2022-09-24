Tulsa vs. No. 20 Ole Miss: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 4

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane and No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels meet up in Week 4 at 4 p.m. ET at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET and the game will air on the SEC Network. Ole Miss is seeking one more non-conference victory before a potential ranked showdown against Kentucky next week.

Ole Miss (3-0) went into Atlanta and flatted Georgia Tech last Saturday in a 42-0 shutout win. Meanwhile, Tulsa (2-1) demolished Jacksonville State 54-17 at home last Saturday.

Ole Miss is a 21-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1800 on the moneyline. That makes Tulsa a +1000 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 65.5.

Date: Saturday, September 24

Start time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: SEC Network, ESPN app with an SEC Network subscription

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream the action on SEC Network’s website. You can also live stream the SEC Network using WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription. If you don’t have a log-in to access SEC Network for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.