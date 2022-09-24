Arizona vs. California: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 4 Pac-12 game

The Arizona Wildcats and Cal Golden Bears meet up in Week 4 at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, CA. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Pac-12 Network. This will be the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

Arizona (2-1) narrowly avoided becoming the next FBS victim for North Dakota State last Saturday, edging the Bison in a 31-28 victory. Cal (2-1) put a scare into Notre Dame last week, ultimately falling 24-17.

Cal is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -165 on the moneyline. That makes Arizona a +140 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 50.5.

Arizona vs. California

Date: Saturday, September 24

Start time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Pac-12 Network

Live stream: Pac-12 Live, Pac-12 Now app

You can watch the game on Pac-12 Network, or you can watch via the Pac-12 Now app or at Pac-12 Live with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the apps, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.