NIU vs. No. 9 Kentucky: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 4

The Northern Illinois Huskies and the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats meet up in Week 4 at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. Kentucky continues its climb into the top 10 against Northern Illinois.
Kentucky (3-0) remained undefeated after a 31-0 win over FCS program Youngstown State last Saturday.
Northern Illinois (1-2) struggled to stop Vanderbilt’s passing game last week and lost 38-28 to the Commodores.
Kentucky is a 27point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -4000 on the moneyline. That makes Northern Illinois a +1500 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 54.
NIU vs. No. 9 Kentucky
Date: Saturday, September 24
Start time: 7 p.m.
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: ESPN8
You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $9.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.