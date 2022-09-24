College football injury report Week 4: Status of Kedon Slovis, Quinn Ewers, more with live updates

Week 4 of the college football season is here and the injuries are already starting to pile up up around the country. And in this space we’ll keep tabs on key injuries for some of the top teams in the nation and provide updates as the day moves along.

This isn’t a cohesive list of all players, but only those that might move a betting line one way or another for schools in the Power Five, or Group of Five schools in rankings contention. For a more comprehensive list of all FBS teams click here, but keep in mind that information might not be updated as quickly as we’ll attempt to do here. And for bettors, speed is everything.

No. 1 Georgia vs. Kent State, Noon ET

Georgia

WR Adonai Mitchell - Questionable (Ankle)

DL Jalen Carter - Questionable (Ankle)

TE Arik Gilbert - Questionable (Personal)

No. 4 Michigan vs. Maryland, Noon ET

Michigan

LB Nikai Hill-Green - Questionable (Undisclosed)

OL Karsen Barnhart - Questionable (Ankle)

RB Donovan Edwards - Questionable (Undisclosed)

QB Cade McNamara - Out (Leg)

Maryland

RB Challen Faamatau - Questionable (Undisclosed)

No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 21 Wake Forest, Noon ET

Clemson

DE Xavier Thomas - Out (Foot)

DE Justin Foster - Questionable (Undisclosed)

DT Bryan Bresee - Questionable (Personal)

No. 14 Penn State vs. Central Michigan, Noon ET

Penn State

RB Keyvone Lee - Questionable (Undisclosed)

TE Jerry Cross - Questionable (Undisclosed)

No. 22 Pitt vs. Rhode Island, Noon ET

Pitt

QB Kedon Slovis - Questionable (Undisclosed)

QB Nick Patti - Questionable (Leg)

DL Deslin Alexandre - Questionable (Arm)

WR Jake McConnachie - Questionable (Undisclosed)

RB Rodney Hammond Jr. - Questionable (Leg)

WR Jared Wayne - Questionable (Undisclosed)

No. 11 Tennessee vs. No. 20 Florida, 3:30 p.m. ET

Tennessee

WR Cedric Tillman - Questionable (Lower body)

TE Miles Campbell - Questionable (Undisclosed)

Florida

OL David Conner - Questionable (Thumb)

CB Jaydon Hill -Questionable (Knee)

TE Arlis Boardingham - Questionable (Upper body)

LB Ventrell Miller - Questionable (Lower body)

No. 22 Texas vs. Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m. ET

DB D’Shawn Jamison - Questionable (Leg)

QB Quinn Ewers - Questionable (SC joint)

Texas Tech

QB Tyler Shough - Out (Shoulder)

WR Jordan Brown - Questionable (Undiclosed)

WR Coy Eakin - Questionable (Ankle)

RB Cam’Ron Valdez - Questionable (Knee)

No. 8 Kentucky vs. Northern Illinois, 7 p.m ET

Kentucky

WR Rashaan Lewis - Questionable (Personal)

DE Sam Anaele - Questionable (Undisclosed)

RB Jutahn McClain - Questionable (Undisclosed)

No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Texas A&M, 7 p.m. ET

Arkansas

RB Dominique Johnson - Questionable (Knee)

QB Kade Renfro - Questionable (Knee)

WR Isaiah Sategna - Questionable (Undisclosed)

Texas A&M

LB Andre White Jr. - Out (Undisclosed)

DL Walter Nolen - Questionable (Leg)

No. 2 Alabama vs. Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m. ET

Alabama

WR Tyler Harrell - Questionable (Foot)

Vanderbilt

WR Quincy Skinner Jr. - Out (Hamstring)

DL Daevion Davis - Questionable (Leg)

DE Brayden Bapst - Questionable (Undisclosed)

RB Patrick Smith - Questionable (Undisclosed)

RB Rocko Griffin - Questionable (Undisclosed)

WR Daveon Walker - Questionable (Undisclosed)

No. 3 Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m. ET

Ohio State

RB Treveyon Henderson - Probable (Undisclosed)

TE Joe Royer - Questionable (Undisclosed)

LB Teradja Mitchell - Questionable (Undisclosed)

Safety Jantzen Dunn - Questionable (Undisclosed)

Wisconsin

TE Cam Large - Questionable (Leg)

TE Jack Pugh - Questionable (Leg)

WR Stephan Bracey - Questionable (Leg)

CB Semar Melvin - Questionable (Leg)

Purdue vs. Florida Atlantic, 7:30 p.m. ET

Purdue

QB Aidan O’Connell - Questionable (Undisclosed)

QR Broc Thompson - Questionable (Knee)

WR Elijah Canion - Questionable (Knee)

RB King Doerue - Questionable (Calf)

WR Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen - Questionable (Knee)

WR Charlie Jones - Questionable (Undisclosed)

No. 7 USC vs. Oregon State, 9:30 p.m. ET

USC

LB Romello Height - Out for season (Shoulder)

DB Briton Allen - Questionable (Knee)

LB Chris Thompson Jr. - Questionable (Undisclosed)

WR Michael Jackson III - Questionable (Undisclosed)

Oregon State

TE Luke Musgrave - Out (Undisclosed)

RB Trey Lowe - Out (Undisclosed)

DB Alton Julian - Questionable (Knee)

RB Isaiah Newell - Questionable (Undisclosed)

No. 13 Utah vs. Arizona State, 10:30 p.m. ET

Arizona State

RB Deonce Elliott - Questionable (Undisclosed)

DB Ro Torrence - Questionable (Undisclosed)