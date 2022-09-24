 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis: Status for game vs. Rhode Island

Panthers quarterback Kedon Slovis is dealing with an upper body injury. We go over his status ahead of Saturday’s game against Rhode Island.

By Nick Simon
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The No. 24 Pittsburgh Panthers will be in action this afternoon when playing host to the Rhode Island Rams at noon ET on the ACC Network. Entering the contest, starting quarterback Kedon Slovis is listed as questionable for the non-conference matchup. But Slovis will be the starter against Rhode Island on Saturday.

Slovis took a nasty hit and sustained an upper body injury right before the halftime of the team’s 34-31 overtime loss to Tennessee two weeks ago. He traveled with the team and warmed up before last week’s game at Western Michigan, but ultimately didn’t play. With backup quarterback Nick Patti also hurt, third-stringer Nate Yarnell took the reigns in a 34-13 victory.

Slovis was one of the notable quarterbacks to find a new home after entering the transfer portal following the 2021 season. In his Pitt debut, the former USC signal caller helped lead the Panthers to an exciting 38-31 victory over long lost rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl two weeks ago.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Pitt is a 35-point favorite, with the total set at 56.5.

