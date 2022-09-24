Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers questionable vs. Texas Tech with shoulder sprain

Update: Card was announced as the starter but Ewers is on the field for warmups. Sarkisian did say that he’d suit up but we’ll see if he actually gets called into action.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers takes the field pic.twitter.com/AMNHHpKNFA — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) September 24, 2022

Update: Hudson Card will get the start against Texas Tech this afternoon.

Sark announced that Hudson Card will be the starting QB today vs Texas Tech. — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) September 24, 2022

The No. 22 Texas Longhorns will be in action this afternoon when hitting the road to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Entering the contest, starting quarterback Quinn Ewers is listed as questionable.

Ewers suffered a sprained SC joint in his shoulder during Texas’ 20-19 loss to Alabama two weeks ago. He was initially deemed out for 4-6 weeks but the Texas coaching staff has indicated that he’s ahead of schedule when it comes to recovery.

That very well could be the case but it could also be coach speak by head coach Steve Sarkisian to keep opponents on their toes. Sark refused to reveal the redshirt freshman’s status for last Saturday’s game against UTSA and Ewers ultimately sat out of the 41-20 victory over the Roadrunners. Sarkisian is playing a similar game this week, telling the media that Ewers will travel with the team to Lubbock and dress, but wouldn’t reveal whether he or backup Hudson Card would start.

Texas enters the game as a seven-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 61.