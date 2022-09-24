Pick on the Moneyline for the Guardians-Rangers game on September 24

The Cleveland Guardians enter Saturday’s road clash with the Texas Rangers 8-1 in their last nine games and turn to starter Cal Quantrill to keep the momentum going.

Cleveland Guardians (-125, 8) vs. Texas Rangers

The Guardians are 13-1 in Quantrill’s last 14 starts with the lone loss coming when Quantrill could only pitch three innings in a start against the Seattle Mariners due to a mid-game rain delay of over four hours.

Quantrill has a 3.71 ERA in 12 road starts this season, allowing 0.8 home runs and 2.5 walks per nine innings with one earned run allowed in his last three road starts.

The Rangers send Glenn Otto to the mound, who’s ERA jumps from 4.02 on the road to 6.10 at home and overall is issuing 4.4 walks per nine innings this season.

The Guardians bullpen has the lowest ERA since the All-Star break with a 2.29 ERA while the Rangers are 11th in the leagues with a mark of 3.61 in this span.

Otto enters Saturday having allowed at least three runs in four of his last five starts and the Guardians having scored at least four runs in eight of their last nine games, the Guardians winning ways will continue on Saturday.

The Play: Guardians -125

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.