Odds and bet splits for Top 25 games in Week 4 of college football

Week 4 of college football kicks off today, and the betting public’s opinion has been cast. We’ve got some exciting Top 25 matchups today, so if you’re looking to bet on a spread here or a moneyline there, it’s time to get those wagers in.

We take a look at where public opinion lies on spreads and moneylines as we head into today’s games.

Below is a look at some of the odds and betting splits from the betting public to this point. All odds and info are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 20 Florida vs. No. 11 Tennessee

Tennessee heads into today’s matchup favored by 10.5 points, and bets on the spread are leaning on the Gators to cover. Just 43% of cash wagered and 37% of wagers placed have the Vols winning by 11 or more.

The Florida moneyline has some true believers, with 37% of the handle and 18% of the bets placed on the Gators’ +290 odds to win it. The total for the game is set at 63, and the betting public is leaning toward the over.

No. 17 Baylor vs. Iowa State

The Cyclones are 2.5-point favorites and the handle is split 50/50 exactly on the spread, though Baylor has a higher amount of bets placed to cover. While just 28% of bets have been placed on the under (total 45), nearly half of the dollars wagered are sitting on the under. And the moneyline is also a 50/50 split in bets placed — who knows what’s going to happen in the Big 12 today?

No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Texas A&M

This SEC matchup is a must-watch today. With a spread of just two points (A&M -2), no one quite knows what to make of this new and improved Razorbacks team. The betting public has placed 57% of wagers on Arkansas to cover and 66% of wagers on the Arkansas moneyline. The A&M moneyline has 39% of the handle and 34% of the wagers placed, and the total is set at 51.

You can check the latest bet splits here from our partners at VSIN as well.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present

CFB Bet Splits Week 4 Teams Spread % Handle % Bets Total % Handle % Bets Moneyline % Handle % Bets Teams Spread % Handle % Bets Total % Handle % Bets Moneyline % Handle % Bets Missouri Auburn +7.5

-7.5 26% 74% 30% 70% Ov 51

Un 51 30% 70% 51% 49% +220

-260 13% 87% 10% 90% Buffalo Eastern Michigan +6.5

-6.5 12% 88% 18% 82% Ov 59

Un 59 84% 16% 44% 56% +210

-250 12% 88% 15% 85% Kent ST Georgia Bulldogs +45

-45 17% 83% 17% 83% Ov 61.5

Un 61.5 25% 75% 43% 57% - - 0% 0% 0% 0% Baylor Iowa ST +2.5

-2.5 48% 52% 57% 43% Ov 45

Un 45 51% 49% 72% 28% +120

-140 49% 51% 51% 49% Duke Kansas +7

-7 17% 83% 20% 80% Ov 65

Un 65 76% 24% 68% 32% +230

-280 21% 79% 12% 88% South Florida Louisville +14.5

-14.5 48% 52% 42% 58% Ov 64

Un 64 39% 61% 36% 64% +450

-600 23% 77% 6% 94% Maryland Michigan +17

-17 9% 91% 10% 90% Ov 64

Un 64 72% 28% 63% 37% +550

-750 7% 93% 3% 97% Bowling Green Mississippi ST +31

-31 28% 72% 31% 69% Ov 53

Un 53 94% 6% 83% 17% +2500

-12500 64% 36% 12% 88% Central Michigan Penn ST +28.5

-28.5 33% 67% 20% 80% Ov 61

Un 61 49% 51% 48% 52% +2000

-8000 19% 81% 7% 93% Rhode Island Pittsburgh +33

-33 35% 65% 25% 75% Ov 59

Un 59 52% 48% 54% 46% - - 0% 0% 0% 0% TCU SMU -2.5

+2.5 78% 22% 73% 27% Ov 71

Un 71 82% 18% 39% 61% -125

+105 77% 23% 59% 41% Clemson Wake Forest -7.5

+7.5 68% 32% 71% 29% Ov 57

Un 57 85% 15% 77% 23% -295

+245 79% 21% 89% 11% UCLA Colorado -22.5

+22.5 85% 15% 77% 23% Ov 57

Un 57 76% 24% 67% 33% -1800

+1000 77% 23% 93% 7% Fordham Ohio +16.5

-16.5 28% 72% 21% 79% Ov 71.5

Un 71.5 76% 24% 21% 79% +575

-800 10% 90% 4% 96% Massachusetts Temple +10

-10 26% 74% 24% 76% Ov 44

Un 44 83% 17% 75% 25% +300

-365 6% 94% 4% 96% Indiana Cincinnati +16.5

-16.5 56% 44% 55% 45% Ov 57

Un 57 78% 22% 59% 41% +550

-750 20% 80% 8% 92% North Texas Memphis +12.5

-12.5 23% 77% 18% 82% Ov 68.5

Un 68.5 82% 18% 43% 57% +360

-450 27% 73% 3% 97% Middle Tennessee Miami FL +25.5

-25.5 50% 50% 18% 82% Ov 53

Un 53 82% 18% 74% 26% +1500

-4000 14% 86% 3% 97% Minnesota Michigan ST -2.5

+2.5 65% 35% 48% 52% Ov 50

Un 50 68% 32% 77% 23% -145

+125 21% 79% 26% 74% Notre Dame North Carolina +2.5

-2.5 46% 54% 45% 55% Ov 56

Un 56 54% 46% 66% 34% +115

-135 61% 39% 59% 41% Toledo San Diego ST -3

+3 74% 26% 62% 38% Ov 45

Un 45 48% 52% 80% 20% -150

+130 65% 35% 40% 60% Florida Tennessee +10.5

-10.5 57% 43% 63% 37% Ov 63

Un 63 57% 43% 56% 44% +290

-350 36% 64% 18% 82% Texas Texas Tech -7

+7 72% 28% 80% 20% Ov 61

Un 61 67% 33% 64% 36% -280

+235 82% 18% 90% 10% FIU Western Kentucky +31

-31 4% 96% 25% 75% Ov 65.5

Un 65.5 66% 34% 43% 57% +3000

-15000 61% 39% 15% 85% James Madison Appalachian ST +7

-7 66% 34% 33% 67% Ov 57

Un 57 50% 50% 83% 17% +220

-260 32% 68% 10% 90% Texas Southern UTSA +44.5

-44.5 33% 67% 47% 53% Ov 69

Un 69 31% 69% 21% 79% - - 0% 0% 0% 0% Georgia Tech UCF +21

-21 14% 86% 34% 66% Ov 57

Un 57 50% 50% 47% 53% +800

-1250 17% 83% 6% 94% Sacramento ST Colorado ST -3

+3 33% 67% 41% 59% Ov 57

Un 57 58% 42% 39% 61% -150

+130 22% 78% 24% 76% Tulsa Ole Miss +21

-21 22% 78% 13% 87% Ov 65.5

Un 65.5 69% 31% 52% 48% +950

-1650 6% 94% 2% 98% Oregon Washington ST -6.5

+6.5 60% 40% 75% 25% Ov 57.5

Un 57.5 39% 61% 66% 34% -245

+205 71% 29% 85% 15% Arizona California +3.5

-3.5 67% 33% 42% 58% Ov 50.5

Un 50.5 60% 40% 48% 52% +140

-165 54% 46% 46% 54% Navy East Carolina +16.5

-16.5 48% 52% 35% 65% Ov 48.5

Un 48.5 73% 27% 63% 37% +575

-800 23% 77% 7% 93% Rice Houston +17.5

-17.5 43% 57% 28% 72% Ov 51.5

Un 51.5 65% 35% 87% 13% +625

-900 9% 91% 3% 97% Akron Liberty +26.5

-26.5 49% 51% 27% 73% Ov 53.5

Un 53.5 24% 76% 60% 40% +1400

-3500 39% 61% 10% 90% Ball ST Georgia Southern +9.5

-9.5 25% 75% 24% 76% Ov 67.5

Un 67.5 20% 80% 25% 75% +280

-340 28% 72% 6% 94% Arkansas ST Old Dominion +4.5

-4.5 26% 74% 26% 74% Ov 57

Un 57 85% 15% 69% 31% +180

-210 60% 40% 25% 75% Northern Illinois Kentucky +27

-27 36% 64% 24% 76% Ov 54

Un 54 27% 73% 64% 36% +1600

-4500 11% 89% 4% 96% Iowa Rutgers -8

+8 37% 63% 39% 61% Ov 33.5

Un 33.5 31% 69% 35% 65% -330

+275 51% 49% 79% 21% Arkansas Texas A&M +2

-2 53% 47% 57% 43% Ov 51

Un 51 43% 57% 58% 42% +110

-130 61% 39% 66% 34% Marshall Troy -3

+3 66% 34% 81% 19% Ov 51.5

Un 51.5 43% 57% 60% 40% -165

+140 79% 21% 72% 28% Southern Mississippi Tulane +12.5

-12.5 64% 36% 30% 70% Ov 48.5

Un 48.5 21% 79% 72% 28% +390

-490 14% 86% 4% 96% UNLV Utah ST -3

+3 57% 43% 77% 23% Ov 62

Un 62 69% 31% 39% 61% -150

+130 52% 48% 52% 48% Houston Baptist Texas ST +26.5

-26.5 0% 100% 19% 81% Ov 63

Un 63 89% 11% 46% 54% +1100

-2100 7% 93% 3% 97% Louisiana Tech South Alabama +13.5

-13.5 60% 40% 38% 62% Ov 59.5

Un 59.5 54% 46% 60% 40% +400

-500 19% 81% 9% 91% Vanderbilt Alabama +40.5

-40.5 24% 76% 19% 81% Ov 59

Un 59 88% 12% 89% 11% - - 0% 0% 0% 0% New Mexico LSU +31

-31 20% 80% 15% 85% Ov 45

Un 45 79% 21% 92% 8% - - 0% 0% 0% 0% UConn North Carolina ST +38

-38 33% 67% 27% 73% Ov 49.5

Un 49.5 37% 63% 84% 16% - - 0% 0% 0% 0% Miami OH Northwestern +7.5

-7.5 42% 58% 34% 66% Ov 49.5

Un 49.5 23% 77% 44% 56% +240

-285 21% 79% 10% 90% Wisconsin Ohio ST +19.5

-19.5 22% 78% 23% 77% Ov 56.5

Un 56.5 76% 24% 73% 27% +750

-1150 12% 88% 4% 96% Florida Atlantic Purdue +16.5

-16.5 31% 69% 13% 87% Ov 57.5

Un 57.5 20% 80% 50% 50% +575

-800 13% 87% 2% 98% Charlotte South Carolina +23.5

-23.5 61% 39% 33% 67% Ov 66.5

Un 66.5 54% 46% 36% 64% +1200

-2400 12% 88% 4% 96% Boston College Florida ST +18.5

-18.5 63% 37% 43% 57% Ov 49

Un 49 50% 50% 68% 32% +650

-950 7% 93% 3% 97% Louisiana-Lafayette ULM -9.5

+9.5 76% 24% 79% 21% Ov 51

Un 51 18% 82% 61% 39% -350

+290 50% 50% 92% 8% Hawaii New Mexico ST +4.5

-4.5 27% 73% 30% 70% Ov 53

Un 53 8% 92% 42% 58% +160

-190 34% 66% 32% 68% Kansas ST Oklahoma +13.5

-13.5 14% 86% 18% 82% Ov 53

Un 53 69% 31% 77% 23% +400

-500 19% 81% 10% 90% USC Oregon ST -5.5

+5.5 83% 17% 89% 11% Ov 71

Un 71 54% 46% 44% 56% -210

+180 85% 15% 88% 12% Wyoming BYU +21.5

-21.5 38% 62% 49% 51% Ov 50

Un 50 45% 55% 74% 26% +1000

-1800 30% 70% 8% 92% Utah Arizona ST -16

+16 86% 14% 89% 11% Ov 54

Un 54 63% 37% 72% 28% -700

+510 85% 15% 94% 6% Western Michigan San Jose ST +6.5

-6.5 15% 85% 38% 62% Ov 49

Un 49 13% 87% 55% 45% +220

-260 59% 41% 22% 78% Stanford Washington +13.5

-13.5 29% 71% 18% 82% Ov 61

Un 61 77% 23% 54% 46% +420

-540 28% 72% 5% 95%

in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.