TCU’s Chandler Morris ruled out, now warming up vs. SMU in Iron Skillet Game

TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Chandler Morris was ruled out earlier this week for the Iron Skillet rivalry against the SMU Mustangs, but Morris is on the field warming up ahead of the big game where Sonny Dykes visits the team he left last season after four years as the Mustangs head coach.

Dykes told us point blank Tuesday that Morris would not play today. — Dean Straka (@DWStraka49) September 24, 2022

Morris suffered a left knee sprain in the second half of TCU’s season opener against Colorado, where he threw for 111 yards. He missed the Tarleton State game, and was expected to remain out against SMU, Dykes told the press on Tuesday.

TCU is 2-0 and will face Morris’ former team, the Oklahoma Sooners, next week. Morris’ backup, Max Duggan, has thrown for 417 yards and five touchdowns in the starter’s absence.

