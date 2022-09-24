 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa goes down hard, returns to game vs. Michigan

The Terps are hanging around in the Big House. Will they get their starting quarterback to return?

By Collin Sherwin and Nick Simon
Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa passes in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Update: Tagovailoa has returned to the game without missing any significant time. Bullet dodged for the Terps.

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has exited Saturday’s contest against Michigan after taking a big hit in the third quarter. The Terrapins signal caller was taken to the medical tent for evaluation but was last seen on the sidelines. Backup Billy Edwards Jr. stepped in his absence.

Maryland entered today’s game at the Big House as a heavy underdog but is actually hanging around with the No. 4 Wolverines. Tagovailoa and the visitors have been able to match whatever Michigan has thrown at them and currently trails 17-13 in the middle of the third quarter.

As for Tagovailoa himself, he’s 16-23 on the afternoon with 151 yards and an interception. Maryland entered Saturday’s game with a 3-0 record and is looking to finally take down one of the elite programs in the Big Ten East. The Terrapins QB leads an offense armed with skill position weapons like wide receiver Rakim Jarrett and tight end Jacob Copeland.

More From DraftKings Nation