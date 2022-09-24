Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa goes down hard, returns to game vs. Michigan

Update: Tagovailoa has returned to the game without missing any significant time. Bullet dodged for the Terps.

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has exited Saturday’s contest against Michigan after taking a big hit in the third quarter. The Terrapins signal caller was taken to the medical tent for evaluation but was last seen on the sidelines. Backup Billy Edwards Jr. stepped in his absence.

Taulia Tagovailoa is down after taking a huge hitpic.twitter.com/ZLvJcogv9G — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) September 24, 2022

Maryland entered today’s game at the Big House as a heavy underdog but is actually hanging around with the No. 4 Wolverines. Tagovailoa and the visitors have been able to match whatever Michigan has thrown at them and currently trails 17-13 in the middle of the third quarter.

As for Tagovailoa himself, he’s 16-23 on the afternoon with 151 yards and an interception. Maryland entered Saturday’s game with a 3-0 record and is looking to finally take down one of the elite programs in the Big Ten East. The Terrapins QB leads an offense armed with skill position weapons like wide receiver Rakim Jarrett and tight end Jacob Copeland.