Keldon Johnson expected to miss 2022-23 preseason with shoulder injury

The San Antonio Spurs announced Keldon Johnson suffered a dislocated shoulder and will miss the 2022-23 preseason. Johnson is expected to be ready for the regular season, but could miss a few weeks if his shoulder isn’t fully healed.

Spurs’ Keldon Johnson has suffered a dislocated right shoulder, will miss the start of training camp and is expected to return for the start of the season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 24, 2022

The Spurs traded Dejounte Murray in the offseason to the Atlanta Hawks, which makes Johnson the centerpiece of this team for the time being. The forward averaged 17.0 points and 6.1 rebounds per game last year and might be the best fantasy basketball option for this team. The Spurs are expected to be bad this season, as their win total on DraftKings Sportsbook sits at 22.5.

If Johnson were to miss time in the regular season, look for Devin Vassell and Doug McDermott to get more offensive opportunities as a result. Jeremy Sochan could see more playing time as well, but he’s a defensive-minded player and likely won’t be the focus of the team offensively.