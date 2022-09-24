Ohio State roster depleted for Wisconsin matchup, including Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The Ohio State Buckeyes will be playing without ten members of the team in their game against the Wisconsin Badgers, including wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and cornerback Cam Brown. The game kicks off in Columbus at 7:30 p.m. ET as the 3-0 Buckeyes try to remain undefeated.

This is the first in-conference matchup for both teams this season, and OSU will also be missing wide receiver Kam Babb, cornerback Jordan Hancock, and defensive end Omari Abor, among others.

OSU Status Report.

Unavailable:

§ DE Omari Abor

§ WR Kam Babb

§ CB Cam Brown

§ CB Jordan Hancock

§ LB Mitchell Melton

§ LB Teradja Mitchell

§ DT Zach Prater

§ RB Evan Pryor

§ TE Joe Royer

§ WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba — Clay Hall (@claywsyx6) September 24, 2022

Smith-Njigba sustained a hamstring injury in the Buckeyes’ season opener against Notre Dame, but played 23 snaps against Toledo in Week 3 after missing Week 2. He totaled 95 receptions for over 1,600 yards in the 2021 season.

Brown suffered an injury against Toledo last Saturday. He recorded 25 tackles and one interception in 2021. Mitchell Melton and Evan Pryor are out for the season.

Wisconsin fell to Washington State in Week 2 and received four votes in the AP Poll this week.