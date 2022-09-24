Texas Tech forces a big turnover in overtime to knock off Texas in Big 12 battle

That “Texas Is Back” refrain may be sounding a little softer now after an overtime loss in Lubbock to the Texas Tech Red Raiders, 37-34. The Longhorns ended the fourth quarter tied after making a miracle field goal with one second left on the clock after getting the ball back, down three, with under half a minute to go.

But a fumble from Longhorns star running back Bijan Robinson on the first play of overtime, recovered by TTU, sealed their fate.

Bijan Robinson costs Texas the game with his fumble on the first play of overtime. They fall to 2-2

Backup Hudson Card started for Texas today with Quinn Ewers still recovering from his SC sprain, going 20-for-30 with two touchdowns and one interception. The magic that Card and the Longhorns found against Alabama two weeks ago is long gone.

Texas Tech QB Donovan Smith passed for 331 yards in a huge performance in the Red Raiders’ first win against a ranked Texas Longhorns team since 2008. TTU lost to NC State in Week 3 but gained a big overtime win against Houston in Week 2.

Texas is likely out of the running for the Big 12 title game after this loss. Their next two opponents are West Virginia and No. 6 Oklahoma State.