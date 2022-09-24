Texas A&M flips momentum on Arkansas with 82-yard scoop-n-score touchdown [Video]

No. 11 Arkansas was seemingly about to take a two-touchdown lead late in the first half against No. 23 Texas A&M on Saturday. Quarterback K.J. Jefferson attempted to dive over the goal line for a touchdown and, well, disaster struck.

college football moment pic.twitter.com/yVOwSD9fkb — no context college football (@nocontextcfb) September 25, 2022

As you can see, Jefferson tries to go over the top and that was an interesting choice considering that he would’ve been well short of the goal line. Nevertheless, the ball comes loose and Tyreek Chappell came up with it. After getting mixed up with running back Raheim Sanders, Demani Richardson takes the handoff and houses it the rest of the way to complete the scoop-n-score.

To add to the wackiness, A&M would botch the snap on the ensuing extra point, allowing for Arkansas to cling on to a one-score lead heading into the half. That play was a definite pick-me-up for a sputtering Aggies team and may make all the difference in the final outcome of the game.