DJ Moore suffering from poor offense in Week 3 vs. Saints

The Carolina Panthers have lacked a reliable quarterback since Cam Newton’s first stint with the team. They are now in Week 3 of the Baker Mayfield experiment. He has led them to an 0-2 start calling into question the jobs of head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady as well as his own. Through one half on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, Carolina’s No. 1 wide receiver DJ Moore has just one reception for two yards.

Moore isn’t suffering from an injury, and he certainly isn’t benched. Part of the issue is that he is being shadowed by Marshon Lattimore. The other part of the problem is the poor targets from Mayfield. Moore has been targeted three times but has only been able to come down with one reception for two yards.

Carolina leads the Saints 13-0 at halftime. If you are worried that someone else is stealing Moore’s touchdowns, don't be. The defense had a scoop and score, and then the Panthers made two field goals for the lead. Moore and Mayfield need to get on the same page and fast and hopefully can in the second half.