Darren Waller held to one reception in first half of Week 3 game vs. Titans

The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves in a 24-10 hole at halftime in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans, and they’ve gotten barely any contributions from star tight end Darren Waller. He was targeted just twice in the first half, recording one reception for six yards.

The Raiders have used Foster Moreau often even with Waller healthy, so that will eat a bit into the latter’s workload. Moreau actually has three targets in Week 3 so far. Waller was off to a strong start this season, registering 129 yards and a touchdown through two weeks. He should see more action in the second half as the Raiders try to climb back from this deficit. Fantasy managers hoping for a big outing from Waller will certainly want him to step up after halftime.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Raiders are +350 on the live moneyline in this Week 3 contest.